Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

If you’re saving for college, you might be familiar with 529 plans. A 529 college savings plan is a tax-advantaged account where you can save and invest money for future college tuition and qualified costs.

A 529 plan is usually the default strategy to saving money for college. But is it always the best choice? It’s important to evaluate your college savings options and explore alternatives to 529 plans before deciding which approach you’ll take to help pay for college when the time comes.

Specifically, let’s take a look at:

The pros and cons of using a 529 plan

Alternatives to 529 plans

Evaluate your college savings options outside a 529 plan

The pros and cons of using a 529 plan

Benefits of using a 529 plan

There are a lot of great benefits to using a 529 plan to save for college. If you want to save your money in an account designed to help families create a financial plan to cover college costs, this option may be for you. You can also make the most of this saved money because funds in a 529 plan are exempt from federal taxes if the funds are used for qualified educational expenses.

Another upside of 529 plans is that they allow you to invest your savings, giving you the opportunity to earn a much better return on your money than if you were simply putting that cash in a savings account. Another big plus is that friends and family members are able to make gift contributions to your account for birthdays, holidays or any other given time.

What’s wrong with a 529 plan?

Though there are many benefits to 529 plans, these plans also come with a few major disadvantages.

For starters, one of the biggest downsides is that you have to use them for qualifying educational expenses to be able to reap any tax benefits. If the intended recipient of the savings doesn’t end up attending college, and you don’t have another child you could transfer them to, you’ll need to pay taxes and a 10% penalty fee on any earnings you take out and don’t use for qualified college expenses.

Additionally, unlike with other savings vehicles, a 529 plan must be used strictly for college expenses. You can’t use them for private secondary school tuition, for example. Plus, 529 funds count toward that child’s assets and Expected Family Contribution (EFC) calculation for financial aid. Depending on where you live, this could prevent students from receiving need-based aid.

Another drawback of 529 plans is that the investment options within the plans can be extremely limited and may come with high fees. Without a professional who can help guide you, understanding the right financial moves to make can be tricky, and mistakes can cost you money.

Alternatives to 529 plans

With the downsides of 529 plans, it makes sense to consider other college savings options as well. The good news is that these plans are not the only options for college savers. Some examples include using a custodial account, Roth IRA or Coverdell Education Savings Account.

Here are five of the most common alternatives to 529 plans you can use for your own college savings plan.

1. Savings accounts

Rather than turning to a 529 plan, you can always opt to save for your child’s college expenses through other, more flexible savings products such as a regular savings account or certificate of deposit (CD).

Pros

You’re not bound to using them for the original purpose to reap tax benefits. Unlike with 529 plans, if your child chooses not to go to college, there’s nothing stopping you from using your funds for other purposes, whether that’s helping them out with another venture or putting it toward your own financial goals.

CDs offer some return on your investment, even it it’s not much.

Cons

Traditional savings accounts typically earn much lower Interest rates. This might make it harder to reach your savings goal as quickly.

You’ll have easier access to your funds with a traditional savings account – beneficial if you have an emergency to tend to, but it could make it harder to stay on track with saving with such easy access to funds.

2. Roth IRAs

Another option to put away money for college and invest it for a potentially larger return is to utilize an account intended for retirement, such as a Roth IRA. Roth IRAs are individual retirement accounts that allow people to save and invest after-tax money.

Pros

You can withdraw any of your funds without penalty after age 59 1/2. You can also withdraw your contributions to your Roth IRA without penalty at any time.

Paying for college expenses for you, a spouse, your children or grandchildren is a qualifying reason to withdraw your investment earnings early without penalty. Plus, if your child decides not to go to college, you can put the funds toward your retirement instead.

Cons

Roth IRAs have contribution limits. You can only contribute up to $6,000 per year to your Roth IRA if you’re under the age of 50, and up to $7,000 if you’re older.

At the end of the day, Roth IRAs are designed for retirement. They come with some Roth IRA rules and regulations that are intended to help people save for retirement and to keep their money in their accounts until retirement.

3. Brokerage accounts

Another alternative option is to utilize a simple brokerage account to save for college. Brokerage accounts give you access to any investment that you’d like to buy or sell. These can range from stocks and mutual funds to bonds, currency and futures.

You can open a brokerage account through a broker. Options will vary depending on the company you choose to open an account with.

Pros

As with savings accounts, you can deposit and withdraw money in a brokerage account at any time without penalty.

Some brokerage firms may offer you certain perks for opening an account with them, such as cash bonuses or a certain number of free trades.

Cons

There are no tax advantages associated with brokerage accounts. You’ll also be responsible for capital gains taxes if your money earns a return.

You may be hit with brokerage account fees, such as management fees on the account itself. Additionally, depending on what you invest in, you may incur commission fees, too.

You may be required to make a minimum investment to open a custodial account. This would mean needing to start saving before even beginning to put your funds in a designated account.

4. Custodial accounts

If there’s a chance your child may not attend college, but you still want to plan for their future and support them financially, another option is to utilize a custodial account. UGMA (Uniform Gift to Minors Act) and UTMA (Uniform Transfer to Minors Act) are two common options.

Pros

Both offer standard tax breaks for individuals under age 18. The first $1,000 is tax-free, the second $1,000 is taxed at your child’s income tax rate and the remaining amount is taxed at the parent’s income tax rate.

There are no restrictions on how the funds are used so long as they benefit the child. This will keep your child from losing your financial assistance even if they opt not to attend college.

Cons

You have less control over how your child uses the money. Once your child reaches the age of majority, you can’t legally prevent them from using the funds to take a vacation or buy a fancy car rather than for their education.

5. Coverdell Education Savings Accounts (ESAs)

A Coverdell Education Savings Account, or ESA, is similar to a 529 plan in that it allows you to put away savings for your child’s education when they are under age 18. The key difference is that with this account, qualified educational expenses aren’t limited to college expenses.

Pros

You can use funds for primary and secondary education expenses, including private school tuition.

As with a 529 plan, it can be easier to ensure these savings remain designated for educational expenses.

Cons

You can only contribute up to $2,000 per year to these accounts.

If your modified adjusted gross income is higher than $110,000 (or $220,000 on a joint filed tax return), you can’t establish one of these accounts.

Evaluate your college savings options outside a 529 plan

There are a lot of college savings options. But personal finance is personal, and using a certain account to save for college may make sense depending on your specific situation.

If you decide to turn to alternatives to 529 plans, consider consulting with a financial advisor who can explain the pros and cons of any option you consider. Ultimately, your best bet is to avoid regular savings accounts and CDs because the interest rates are usually very low. You can put your money to work and potentially earn a return by investing your savings instead.

If you’re saving for a child’s education and have a timeframe of five to 18 years before those funds are needed for college, investing in a 529 plan, Roth IRA or brokerage account can help you maximize the cash you set aside for those future expenses. Whichever method you choose, be sure you take the time to fully understand how your decision will affect your full financial future in the long-term.

Emilia Benton contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!