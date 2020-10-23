20 Credit Myths You Should Stop Believing

Open mobile menu Questions?

Updated on October 23, 2020
Rebecca McCracken Pearly Huang
credit myths
Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Specifically, free credit reports will be available weekly (instead of annually) through AnnualCreditReport.com (see link below under “Myth #13”) until April 2021. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

Your credit report and credit score play a major role in your life, but the facts around them can get lost amid a cloud of credit myths.

For example, an annual credit score survey from the Consumer Federation of America and VantageScore Solutions found 48% of responding low-income households wrongly thought that age is a factor used in calculating scores.

With so many pervasive credit myths out there, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and confused about how credit scores work. But by understanding how your scores are calculated and what goes into your credit report, you can learn to tell the difference between fact and fiction as you wrestle with credit cards, student loans and other debt.

Don’t fall for any of these 20 credit myths

  1. Checking your credit report will hurt your credit score
  2. Closing a credit card account will improve your credit
  3. You only have one credit score
  4. You either have “good” or “bad” credit
  5. Your income impacts your credit score
  6. You should pay a repair company to fix your credit if you have a poor credit score
  7. You should carry a balance to build credit
  8. Comparison shopping hurts your credit
  9. Achieving a perfect credit score is a good goal
  10. Cosigning a student loan doesn’t affect your credit
  11. Credit bureaus don’t make mistakes
  12. If you don’t have debt, you don’t need to check your credit reports
  13. You have to pay to see your credit reports
  14. Your credit score is on your credit report
  15. A single missed payment is no big deal
  16. Good credit guarantees you’ll be approved for a loan
  17. Using debit cards helps build credit history
  18. Your employer can see your credit score
  19. Student loan lenders don’t consider your credit score
  20. You have no control over your credit score

Credit myth #1: Checking your credit report will hurt your credit score

When people share this common credit score myth, they may be mixing up credit reports with credit inquiries.

A credit inquiry occurs when you apply for a loan or credit card, and the creditor does a hard credit pull. A credit inquiry can affect your credit score, causing it to drop by a few points.

A credit report is very different. A credit report is the list of all accounts that you have had in your name. You can check your own credit report at any time without affecting your credit. It’s a good idea to review your credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — at least once per year to make sure all of the information is accurate.

Danger: If you don’t check your credit report, you won’t be able to catch errors or identify fraudulent accounts opened under your name.

Credit myth #2: Closing a credit card account will improve your credit

A common tip is to close your credit card account to improve your credit. However, this is a big myth that can hurt you. If you close an account that’s been open for a long time with a relatively high credit limit, you could significantly shorten the length of your credit history and increase your credit utilization, causing your credit score to drop.

Danger: If you close your accounts, your credit score could actually decrease.

Credit myth #3: You only have one credit score

Another common credit score myth is that you only have one score. While one of the most well-known is the FICO Score, you actually have multiple scores based on different scoring models, such as VantageScore. Which score is used is dependent on the type of loan you’re seeking and the creditor you’re using. Because the scoring models weigh information differently, your credit scores can vary.

Danger: If you only look at one credit score, you may be taken by surprise when a lender offers you a higher interest rate based on a higher credit score from another scoring model.

Credit myth #4: You either have ‘good’ or ‘bad’ credit

When talking about credit, experts often say that people have good credit or bad credit. However, it’s more nuanced than that. Your credit score falls within a range. For instance, FICO Scores have the following ranges:

  • 800 to 850: Exceptional
  • 740 to 799: Very good
  • 670 to 739: Good
  • 580 to 669: Fair
  • Under 580: Poor

Scores above 670 are generally considered good. In general, the higher your score, the better candidate you are for a loan or credit card.

Danger: If you focus only on what’s “good” credit, you may not realize what the range is, and how you compare to the rest of the population.

Credit myth #5: Your income impacts your credit score

Many people assume that the credit bureaus use income to determine credit scores. However, your income isn’t a factor in calculating your score. Whether you make minimum wage or a six-figure salary, has no influence on achieving a perfect credit score. Of course, losing your job or facing a reduction in hours could affect your ability to pay your bills, which can affect your score, but how much you make has no direct impact on your score.

Danger: If you think your income impacts your credit score, you may be discouraged if you don’t make a lot of money.

Credit myth #6: You should pay a repair company to fix your credit if you have a poor credit score

Many credit repair companies promise to remove information from your credit report and boost your credit score. However, there is nothing a credit repair company can do that you can’t do on your own, and some are downright scams.

There is no easy fix for poor credit. If you want to build your credit:

  • Review your credit report for errors and dispute any issues you find
  • Pay all of your bills on time
  • Keep your credit balances low
  • Only apply for credit you need

Danger: If you pay a company to repair your credit, you could waste your hard-earned money.

Credit myth #7: You should carry a balance to build credit

One of the most persistent credit card myths is that you should carry a balance on your card to build your credit history. However, carrying a balance is unnecessary and can cost you unnecessary interest charges.

Your credit score is partially based on your credit utilization — how much of your available credit you use. Paying off your balance in full each month is the best way to keep your credit utilization low and improve your score.

Danger: Carrying a balance can cause your credit utilization to increase and force you to pay costly interest charges.

Credit myth #8: Comparison shopping hurts your credit

While it’s true that a hard credit inquiry can impact your credit, that doesn’t mean you should only get a rate quote from one lender. Shopping around for credit from multiple credit card companies or lenders can help you get your best rates and terms.

When you get rate quotes for the same type of credit, such as student loan refinancing, it will count only as a single credit inquiry rather than several.

Danger: If you don’t shop around for your best rates, you could end up paying a higher interest rate, causing you to pay hundreds or even thousands more over time.

Credit myth #9: Achieving a perfect credit score is a good goal

The highest credit score you can get is 850 with both the FICO and VantageScore scoring models. Many people try to improve their credit until they get a perfect credit score. However, it’s not a good goal to pursue.

Credit scores are ranges. If your credit score is over 800, you are in the exceptional or excellent category, so you will get your best interest rates and most competitive loan terms. And, credit scores can fluctuate from day to day. Even if you achieve a perfect score, it can drop by a few points overnight. Chasing a perfect score and trying to improve it can be an exhausting goal. Instead, focus on paying down your debt and maintaining good financial habits.

Danger: If you focus on perfect credit, you may neglect other key financial goals.

Credit myth #10: Cosigning a student loan doesn’t affect your credit

If your child or a relative asks you to cosign a student loan, you may want to do it to help them. It doesn’t seem like a big deal; you sign the application, and they get the money they need. However, cosigning a student loan application is a big commitment, and it can have serious implications.

If the student borrower falls behind on their payments, you’re responsible for making them instead. If you don’t make the payments, the loan will enter into default, and your credit will be damaged. It can affect your ability to qualify for other forms of credit, including car loans or mortgages, and the lender could send you to collections.

Danger: Cosigning a loan can damage your credit, or you could end up responsible for repaying the loan balance.

Credit myth #11: Credit bureaus don’t make mistakes

Many people think that credit reports are a complete and accurate depiction of a person’s financial histories, but that’s not always true. According to a study by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), 1 in 5 people had an error on at least one of their credit reports. If there’s an error on your report, that issue can damage your credit score.

To make sure your credit report is accurate, review your credit report regularly. If you find any problems, dispute the issues with Equifax, Experian or TransUnion.

Danger: If you assume that your credit report is accurate, you may miss serious errors that affect your credit score.

Credit myth #12: If you don’t have debt, you don’t need to check your credit reports

You may think that if you don’t use credit cards or have any loans in your name, you don’t need to bother checking your credit reports. However, that’s not the case. You should still check your credit reports at least twice a year to make sure you haven’t been the victim of identity theft.

Unfortunately, identity theft is common, and criminals may use your information to take out loans or open credit cards under your name. If you don’t check your credit report, you may not find out, and your credit could be destroyed. You may only discover the problem when you do need to take out a loan, like when you try to buy a home.

Danger: If you don’t check your credit, you could be at risk of identity theft.

Credit myth #13: You have to pay to see your credit reports

Many people put off viewing their credit reports because they don’t want to pay for them. However, you don’t have to pay anything at all; you can view your credit reports for free. You can access your credit reports from each of the three credit bureaus for free once per year at AnnualCreditReport.com. You can even check your credit score for free, too.

Danger: If you don’t know how to access your credit report for free, you may put off reviewing your credit, or you may unnecessarily pay third-party services for your credit report.

Credit myth #14: Your credit score is on your credit report

Your credit reports are available for free from the major credit bureaus. However, the credit reports do not include free credit scores. You can purchase your credit score from the credit bureaus, but some credit card companies allow you to view your score for free, and some sites like My LendingTree, also offer free credit scores.

Danger: If you access your credit report expecting to get your credit score, you’ll be disappointed. You’ll have to pay a fee or access your credit score through another site.

Credit myth #15: A single missed payment is no big deal

If you have good credit and a steady payment history, you may think that missing one payment isn’t a big deal. But one late payment can have a significant impact on your credit score. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) reported that a payment that is late by 30 days or more could reduce your credit score by as much as 60 to 110 points.

Danger: Missing a payment can dramatically reduce your credit score, so set calendar reminders and sign up for automatic payments to minimize the risk.

Credit myth #16: Good credit guarantees you’ll be approved for a loan

While creditors do look at your credit score when reviewing your application for a loan, it’s not the only factor they consider. They also look at your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) to determine whether to issue you a loan. Lenders use your DTI — the amount of debt you have relative to your income — to see if you can reasonably afford the payments on the loan. If your DTI is too high, your application will be denied.

Danger: If you only think about your credit score, you could be set up for failure when you apply for loans. Focus on your total financial picture.

Credit myth #17: Using debit cards helps build credit history

Debit cards function like credit cards; you can swipe your card at the register and pay for your purchases without carrying cash. However, you’re using your own money to pay for your items. You aren’t borrowing money, so you aren’t using credit. You can’t build credit using your own money for transactions, so using a debit card has no effect on your credit history.

Danger: If you rely solely on debit cards instead of credit cards, you won’t build your credit history.

Credit myth #18: Your employer can see your credit score

While employers can check your credit report when they perform background checks on you, they cannot see your credit score. Your employer can only view your credit report if you give your written consent during the application process.

Danger: If you’re worried your score isn’t high enough, you may not apply for the job you really want.

Credit myth #19: Student loan lenders don’t consider your credit score

If you need to borrow money to pay for college, you’ll likely take out student loans. Most federal student loans don’t require a credit check — the only exception is PLUS Loans, which look for adverse credit histories in parent and graduate-level borrowers.

However, private student loan lenders run credit checks on all applicants, including undergraduate students. If you have less-than-stellar credit — common for high school and college students — you’ll need a cosigner to qualify for a loan.

Danger: If you don’t have good credit, you’re unlikely to get approved for private student loans.

Credit myth #20: You have no control over your credit score

When you’re overwhelmed with debt and struggling with your finances, it can feel like your credit score is out of your control, and it’s utterly random. However, that’s not the case. Your actions and decisions directly impact your credit score. Credit-scoring models use the following information to calculate your score:

  • Payment history: Your payment history — or how often you make your payments on time — is one of the biggest factors in determining your score. Pay all of your minimum payments on time to boost your credit.
  • Credit utilization: Your credit utilization is how much of your available credit you use. To improve your credit utilization, keep your credit balances low.
  • Length of credit history: The longer you have credit available, the better. Rather than closing old accounts, keep them open to help improve your credit score.
  • Credit mix: Creditors like to see that you can responsibly manage different forms of credit, such as installment loans and credit cards.
  • New credit: How often you open new credit accounts, such as loans or credit cards, can also affect your score. Only open new accounts when you really need it to minimize the impact on your score.

Danger: If you think you don’t have control over your credit score, you may give up. But you’re in the driver’s seat, and your actions directly affect your credit.

Credit myths can cost you heavily

When it comes to your credit report and credit score, pervasive credit myths can hurt you. You can save yourself money, time, and stress by being informed about how credit reports work and how credit scores are calculated.

If you’re overwhelmed with your finances or debt and need help, there are resources available. Here are four places to look for free financial assistance.

Shannon Insler contributed to this report.

