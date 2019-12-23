13-Step Plan to Jumpstart Your Student Loan Debt Repayment

Refinancing with Earnest
You’re stuck with student loan debt and want to pay it off, but you’re not really sure where to start. You’ve heard of different repayment options and strategies, but they all seem overwhelming.
You’ve come to the right place. By following this guide, you can take easy, actionable steps toward launching your loan repayment and paying off your debt. Even if you don’t do everything on this list, tackling at least some of these tasks should help move the ball forward on your student debt.
Step 1: Add up your debt
Many of us graduate without an accurate picture of how much student loan debt we actually have. Between various loans and different interest rates, the total damage may not be as clear as it should.
To conquer your student loan debt once and for all, it’s crucial to know exactly what you owe — right down to the penny.
To get started, log in to your loan servicer’s website and, one by one, add up the amounts that you owe on all of your loans in an Excel spreadsheet or on a piece of paper.
If you’re not sure who your loan servicer is or which private lender you owe money to, then check out our guide on how to track down all your student loans.
Step 2: Review your interest rates
Once you know the amount your total debt and identify your loan servicer, it’s time to review your interest rates. Your interest rates could vary widely depending on the types of loan you have. Federal and private loan interest rates differ, and some might be variable-rate loans while others are fixed-rate.
Understanding your interest rates is important not only for knowing what you’re being charged for the loans, but also for devising a smart plan for repayment. You can learn what your interest rates are from the information provided by your loan servicer. As a final step, write down the interest rate for each loan next to its outstanding balance.
Step 3: Calculate your daily interest
Once you have all of the interest rates written next to the outstanding balances on your loans, it’s time to calculate your daily interest. First, find out what the average weighted interest rate is for all your loans, using this interest calculator. Next, take the weighted rate and plug it into the following formula:
(Weighted interest rate) × (Current principal balance) ÷ (Number of days in the year) = Daily interest
For example, let’s say that you have $50,000 in debt at a 7% interest rate:
(0.07) × ($50,000) ÷ (365) = $9.58
That means that you have to pay $9.58 per day in interest. Calculating your daily interest is a painful but necessary step, for it puts into focus how much you have to pay in interest each day. That amount should help motivate you to pay off your debt.
Step 4: Choose a student loan debt repayment method
If you’re struggling to keep up with your student loan payments, then it might be worth looking into an income-driven repayment plan (at least for your federal loans — private loans aren’t eligible for this).
But if you’re able to keep pace with repayment and want to use a little extra from your income to speed things up, then there are a couple of methods available for tackling your debt. For one, you can use the debt snowball method, which involves paying off the loan with the smallest balance first and the minimum amounts due on the rest of your loans.
Or, there’s the debt avalanche method, which involves paying off the loan with the highest interest first and the minimum amounts due on the rest.
Though the debt snowball method can be more motivating, the debt avalanche method is usually more cost-effective, since you pay off the most expensive loan first. In any case, choose the method that feels right for you.
Step 5: Sign up for autopay
One major drain on your mental energy as you repay your student loans is simply remembering to make the payments on each one on time. So, instead of relying on your memory or setting up calendar reminders, sign up for autopay.
As the name implies, autopay automatically withdraws payment from your checking account and typically comes with a 0.25% interest rate discount. If you’re worried about overdrafts, then make it a daily habit to check your account balances. Enrolling in autopay can make student loan repayment easier as well as save you money.
Step 6: Evaluate all of your expenses
Because you want to pay off your student loans, you need to evaluate all of your expenses and identify areas where you can cut back. Start by listing all of your expenses, including rent, food, insurance, transportation and entertainment.
Look at the list for areas where you can reduce spending. For instance, if you have a gym membership that you never use, then cancel it and put that money toward your debt. If you’re paying for an unnecessary cable package or an elaborate phone plan, then call your internet and phone provider to negotiate a lower payment. Companies want to keep you as a customer, so it doesn’t hurt to ask.
Step 7: Have a no-spending day each week
Though spending money can seem like a natural, necessary part of our lives, it’s smart to occasionally have a “no-spending day” when you don’t use any money at all. Once a week, give your finances a break and keep your wallet shut. Instead, estimate what you might have spent and put that extra money toward your debt.
Step 8: Create a meal plan
When you’re trying to pay off student loan debt, food expenses can really take a big bite out of your budget. It’s also easy to justify food expenses because we have to eat.
But instead of spending all of your extra money on eating out, create a meal plan. A meal plan is like a budget for food — you plan ahead what you will eat and what ingredients you will need.
Meal plans can save you money because you stick to buying what’s on the list and what’s part of your plan, instead of randomly splurging on Goldfish crackers or peanut butter cups.
Step 9: Sell your old stuff
If you’ve got stacks of old CDs, books and clothes that are just collecting dust, then it’s time to get rid of them and make some money. You can take your old things to local stores and resell them for cash.
For old items that these stores don’t buy, consider selling them on Craigslist, eBay or even at a garage sale. Then, put all of the money you make toward your student loan debt.
Step 10: Pick up a side hustle
When you want to pay off student loan debt, cutting back on spending is only one part of the equation. The other part is earning more income from a job on the side, which can often be fun and give you added experience.
There are many ways to make extra cash. Consider working in the sharing economy, starting to freelance, or taking up a gig from the multitude of ones available.
Step 11: Check your credit score and credit report
When you’re paying off student loans, you want to make sure that you maintain good financial health. One way to check your financial condition is to review your credit score and credit report. Your credit can determine whether you get approved for an apartment, student loan refinancing, a car loan and much more.
Get a free credit score from LendingTree and a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com.
Step 12: Consider refinancing
One excellent way to save money on paying back your loans is through student loan refinancing. Refinancing allows you to consolidate your debt into one monthly payment and possibly get approved for a better interest rate.
With student loan refinancing, you may be able to save money in interest. Check out these options for student loan refinancing and review their eligibility requirements to see if any of them are right for you. Note, however, that refinancing federal student loans has some drawbacks, so make sure to consider both the pros and cons before acting.
Step 13: Make an extra payment
Though you enrolled in autopay for your minimum monthly payments, that doesn’t mean that you can’t make extra payments. With extra payments, you can cut down on your overall interest charges and start chipping away at your principal balance even faster. An extra $25 or $50 payment here and there will add up over time.
And if finding the spare funds to pay extra seems to be a heavy lift, consider using the biweekly payment method. This involves paying half your monthly student loan bill every two weeks, so that you end up each year with an extra month’s worth of payment automatically.
By using this 13-step guide, you can make clear, steady progress toward achieving your student loan debt repayment goals and conquering your student loans by taking manageable steps.
Michael Kitchen contributed to this report.
