14 Cheap Date Ideas and Fun Activities for 20-Somethings

When you’re balancing student loan payments, rent and other expenses, you probably can’t afford extravagant dates. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap dinner date ideas and other fun activities for 20-somethings that won’t break the bank.
The next time you want to go out, try out of one of these 14 cheap date ideas. You can still make a connection while managing your money responsibly.
Fun, cheap date ideas and other low-cost activities to try this year
1. Rent bicycles and explore your surroundings
2. Host a laid-back game night
3. Throw on your athleisure and exercise together
4. Play tourist for the day
5. Ask each other the “36 questions that lead to love”
6. Head to the woods and go hiking
7. Go on a grown-up treasure hunt with the Geocaching app
8. Make your own photo or Snapchat story
9. Watch Netflix and chill (no subtext intended)
10. Browse a flea, food or farmer’s market
11. Gather ingredients for a picnic
12. Look for free hours at a local museum
13. Rent a kayak, canoe or paddleboat
14. Use Groupon for dinner or a show
1. Rent bicycles and explore your surroundings
Take out your bicycles or rent a couple from your city’s bike-sharing program. You can explore your neighborhood or find a pretty bike path. If you pack snacks, you can stop for a picnic along the trip.
2. Host a laid-back game night
Instead of going out for dinner and a movie, bring your date and a few friends together for a game night. Whether the game is Cards Against Humanity, One Night Werewolf, Punderdome or good old-fashioned Clue, you can all have fun without racking up a big bill.
3. Throw on your athleisure and exercise together
Are you into running? Lifting weights? Yoga? Plan a day of exercising with your date. You could jog outside or take a free yoga class. Lots of gyms give out free day passes to potential new clients.
4. Play tourist for the day
You probably see the sights when you travel, but have you ever toured your own city? Pretend to be tourists for the day and visit noteworthy spots in your area. You might be surprised what you learn about your surroundings when you look with fresh eyes.
5. Ask each other the ‘36 questions that lead to love’
According to Dr. Arthur Aron, couples can ask each other 36 questions to form intimacy and pave the way to love. You’ll develop a strong relationship through “sustained, escalating, reciprocal, personal self-disclosure.” You can find all 36 questions here. This isn’t the best of cheap date ideas for a first date, though, since some people may be scared off by intense personal questioning.
6. Head to the woods and go hiking
Throw on your hiking boots and plan a day of hiking with your date. You can get to know each other while conquering a physical challenge. If you’re both outdoorsy, then you may enjoy this activity more than sitting through a movie.
7. Go on a grown-up treasure hunt with the Geocaching app
Geocaching is a free app that takes you on a treasure hunt around your city. You use GPS to find hidden containers. When you find them, you can sign the log book and exchange trinkets. There are over 3 million geocaches in 191 countries around the world. Just download the app to see if there are any geocaches near you. Then you and your date can start the hunt!
8. Make your own photo or Snapchat story
Get creative with your date by curating a photo or Snapchat story of your day. You can be as artsy or silly as you want, and you’ll end up with a fun collection of mementos from your wanderings. (Well, the Snapchats won’t last long, but you get the idea.)
9. Watch Netflix and chill (no subtext intended)
Euphemisms aside, you and your date can binge on that Netflix show you’ve been meaning to watch. Maybe you can even get your hands on a projector to set up a home movie theater experience. Don’t forget the popcorn.
10. Browse a flea, food or farmer’s market
Track down a bustling marketplace, and spend the day combing through antiques or sampling food. You’re bound to find some unique items and conversation starters.
11. Gather ingredients for a picnic
Instead of going out to dinner with your date, plan a picnic. Grab some groceries and a picnic blanket, pick a pretty spot to snack and get to know each other.
12. Look for free hours at a local museum
Lots of art museums offer free admission during a certain window every week. Look around to see if any local museums offer free entry. You can also look around for any free tours, fairs, festivals or brewery tours going on in your city.
13. Rent a kayak, canoe or paddleboat
Do you live near a river or lake? Boat rentals tend to be cheap, and you can keep them for the whole day. Getting on the water gets you out of the ordinary without much expense.
14. Use Groupon for dinner or a show
Groupon has a discount for everything, from restaurants to pottery painting. It sometimes even offers a date night package.
Why cheap date night ideas are a smart money move
By saving with fun cheap date ideas, you can pay off debt faster and put money away for retirement. Saving for retirement is especially important in your 20s, as your money will grow exponentially over time.
Let’s say you put $100 a month away starting at the age of 25. At a growth rate of 5.7% per year, you’ll have a savings of $16,123 when you’re 35. At 45, your savings will have ballooned to $44,596. Most people will have even more because they’ve been able to increase their monthly contribution over time.
Or, let’s take student loans. If you have $20,000 in student loans at a 5.7% rate, you could pay it off in monthly installments of $219 for 10 years. In total, you’ll end up paying $6,285 in interest.
If you were able to increase your monthly payments to $384, then you could pay the loans in five years and only pay $3,030 in interest. By paying $165 more a month, you can cut the amount you pay in interest in half. Plus, you’ll be free of student loan payments five years early.
By paying attention to your dating budget, you can put your money toward other areas that will have a long-lasting effect on your quality of life.
So on your next date, try these fun activities for 20-year-olds so you can funnel your money in other directions. You’ll take control of your spending while having unforgettable experiences with your date.
For more on how to save for retirement while paying off student loans, check out this useful guide. You can also head to this guide for expert strategies on how to pay off student loans fast.
