12 Companies That Will Pay You to Travel the World

You’ve been bitten by the travel bug. But you don’t have to wait for your vacation days to kick in to travel the world; you can go global with your job instead. These companies are searching for employees who are willing to travel on the job.

So if you’re ready to travel the world, check out this list, polish your resume, and apply for a new gig.

Where Hiring: Culver City, CAWhat Roles: Director of Product Growth, Liveops Manager, Lead Technical Product Manager, User Researcher, Senior Server Engineer, User Acquisition Analyst, Customer Service Lead, Dev QA Tester, 2D Artist & more.What Employees Say: “A lot of talented people who are driven Good perks including lunch, massages, company trip, etc. Focus on impact. If you are on a game that generates a lot of revenue, your promotions are set.” —Current Employee

Where Hiring: San Francisco, CA; Byron, GA; Irvine, CA; Fall Ricer, MA & more.What Roles: Business Development Manager, Marketing Specialist, Help Desk Specialist, Help Desk Level 1 Support Tech, Inside Sales Representative, Key Account manager, Assembly Technician, Application Engineer & more.What Employees Say: “1. Company trip (this year to Big Island, Hawaii) 2. Weekly Friday breakfast (company cooked to Catering Food) 3. Monthly Friday lunch (fastfood to catering Food) 4. Monthly/Quarterly bonus for sales related positions 5. 10 hour/month accruing PTO 6. Work from home policy after 1 years of employment (1 day per month to 4 days per month) 7. Annual $1500 education fund to spend on any educational purpose events/programs of your liking 8. Great health/dental/eye insurance plan ..there are more to come, company has pretty good benefits.” —Former Employee

Where Hiring: Tampa, FL & San Francisco, CAWhat Roles: Senior IT Auditor, Senior Penetration Tester, Contracts Administrator & more.What Employees Say: “The work is challenging yet rewarding, great clients, the CEO is down to Earth and a legend, paid certifications and training, remote when not traveling, bonuses are great, competitive pay, welcoming home office, great work-life balance (if you use your vacation), company trip is always a blast.” —Current Employee

Where Hiring: Boston, MA; San Francisco, CA; Houston, TX; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Minneapolis, MN & more.What Roles: Global Training Coordinator, Global Human Capital Analyst, Global Recruiting Associate, Product Analyst, Innovation Expert, Product Editor & more.What Employees Say: “Fun and supportive culture, with strong focus on coaching and mentorship. Wide range of opportunities within the company (travel, transfers etc.)” —Current Employee

Where Hiring: Atlanta, GA; Minneapolis, MN; Denver, CO; Miami, FL & more.What Roles: Global Engagement Manager, Customer Service Agent, Project Leader, Lead Supply Attendant, Business Intelligence Specialist, Senior Project Leader, First Officer & more.What Employees Say: “Delta is always about safety, our customers, and our employees. I could not imagine working for any other company. I’m fortunate to have such a wonderful long career with them.” —Current Employee

Where Hiring: Mesquite, TX; Austin, TX; Memphis, TN; Lebanon, NH; Orlando, FL; New Orleans, LA & more.What Roles: Rehab Therapy, RN, Ultrasound Tech, ORT, Technician, Senior Clinical Nurse Manager, Tech in Surgery, PT, Sonography Nurse, Case Management & more.What Employees Say: “Family atmosphere. Nurse owned and operated. The people in the corporate office, as well as the amazing nurses out in the field, are the best to work with hands down.”—Current Employee

Where Hiring: ChinaWhat Roles: English (ESL) TeachersWhat Employees Say: “Helpful with every process transitioning to teaching and living in China.” —Current Employee

Where Hiring: Washington DC; Los Angeles, CA; White Plains, NYWhat Roles: Foreign Service Officer, Medical Provider, Information Management Specialist, Security Technical Specialist & more.What Employees Say: “Foreign Service Officers in consular work make decent money and work decent hours. You get opportunities to see the world, to be involved in policy decisions, and occasionally to work on high-profile issues with high-level people. Coworkers are often good company and the work environment is generally low-stress.” —Current Employee

Where Hiring: San Francisco, CA; Washington DC; New York, NY; Denver, CO; Mexico City, MX; Tokyo, Japan; Shanghai, China & more.What Roles: Senior Program Manager, Private Events Lead, Experiential Marketing Manager, Program manager, Labs Manager, Director of Operations, Experience Associate, Senior Director of Program Management Office & more.What Employees Say: “Flexible work arrangement, get to join events, alongside some free food on certain days when events are held. Staff benefits do pretty well. Allows remote working too.” —Current Employee

Where Hiring: Mill Valley, CA; London, England; Chicago, IL; Dublin, Ireland & more.What Roles: Director of Customer Success, Associate Product Analyst (Italy), Brand Designer, Director of Learning & Development, Creative Director of Brand Design, Sales Development Manager & more.What Employees Say: “In the CS department, I really felt that he cared about the team’s successful, as well as my own personal success. My managers supported and empowered me, and the position of CS within the company became one where CSMs were respected for the work they did and looked up to as experts in a number of areas.” —Current Employee

Where Hiring: Phoenix, AZ; Las Vegas, NV; Washington, DC; Charlotte, NC; Philadelphia, PA; Dallas, TX & more.What Roles: Travel Agent, Vacation Specialist, Dream Vacations Franchise Owner, Personal Cruise Consultant, Vacation Planner & more.What Employees Say: “I’ve made the right decision for me, and if you have a passion for travel I truly believe this company can help you achieve your dream. They are a large company that puts their own money up to help you promote business and every person I’ve dealt with there seems to have a unique interest in helping you succeed.” —Current Employee

Where Hiring: Denver, CO; Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; Seattle, WA; Detroit, MI & more.What Roles: Project Leader, Principal, Lead Machine Learning Engineer, Expert Principal/Associate Director, Pricing Expert Consultant, Expert Associate Director, Program Lead & more.What Employees Say: “Extraordinary colleagues, high-impact work, access to world-class clients, great training and development, good salary and benefits.” —Former Employee

This article originally appeared on Glassdoor and was written by Jillian Kramer.