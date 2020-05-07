How to Find the Best Personal Finance Books for You

If you’re looking for the best personal finance books available to improve your knowledge of financial basics or learn about investing strategies, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve examined each of the 10 top-selling finance books sold on Amazon to give you the rundown on what they offer.
Whether you’re in debt and need to turn your life around or you’re looking to increase your productivity, these guides from personal finance experts can help.
How to find the best personal finance books
Below you’ll find Amazon’s top 10 personal finance bestsellers as of April 20, 2020. For each title, we’ll discuss what the book covers, the customer ratings, and whom we think would best benefit from the book.
As you look over this collection to find the best personal finance books for your situation, consider what sort of advice you need most and pick those titles that best target your key topics.
(Note that to calculate its customer star ratings, Amazon uses a machine-learning model instead of a raw data average. Its model takes into account factors like the age of a rating, whether or not the rating came from a verified purchaser and other factors that indicate the reviewer’s credibility.)
1. Getting Work Done
2. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change
3. Giving Effective Feedback
4. Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money — That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!
5. The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book on Value Investing. A Book of Practical Counsel.
6. Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life
7. 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure
8. Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness
9. Outliers: The Story of Success
10. Secrets of Six-Figure Women: Surprising Strategies to Up Your Earnings and Change Your Life
Bonus: 3 other must-read personal finance books
1. Getting Work Done
- Author(s): Harvard Business Review
- Best for: If you are overwhelmed by work and multitasking, this book will help you focus your priorities, eliminate distractions and create boundaries.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars (25 ratings) as of April 20, 2020.
Harvard Business Review publishes business books containing comprehensive advice and guides for managers and senior-level executives.
For individual contributors and managers who feel like they’re juggling too many projects, Getting Work Done will help you organize your schedule, set priorities and create an effective daily work routine to optimize your productivity.
Most customers praised the book for its useful and applicable tips, while the few negative responses said the required work it demanded to get started affected their reviews.
2. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change
- Author(s): Stephen R. Covey
- Best for: This classic career development book is best for workers who want to improve their productivity, overall efficiency and career success.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (9,752 ratings) as of April 20, 2020.
An accomplished businessman and public speaker, Covey’s book was originally published in 1990. Since its release, it’s been used as a career development resource ever since. It walks readers through seven core habits:
- Be Proactive
- Begin With the End in Mind
- Put First Things First
- Think Win-Win
- Seek First to Understand Then Be Understood
- Synergize
- Sharpen the Saw
These habits are reportedly used by the most successful CEOs and business professionals in various industries. The reviews are positive; many reviewers describe the book as life-changing in how it affected how they approached their careers.
3. Giving Effective Feedback
- Author(s): Harvard Business Review
- Best for: This book is designed for managers who need help dealing with struggling employees and high-performing workers to boost results.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (27 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
This book is part of the Harvard Business Review’s series of books to help managers work more effectively with their employees. It gives managers a plan for how to deliver feedback to both underperforming and star employees, have effective conversations and get results that last, including creating an action plan.
The reviews are mostly positive, with managers stating that the book helped them with performance evaluations. However, some reviewers said the book seemed to be primarily geared toward young or very new managers.
4. Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money — That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!
- Author(s): Robert T. Kiyosaki
- Best for: Parents, college students and people new to personal finance will be especially interested in the topics of this book.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (16,671 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Robert T. Kiyosaki is an entrepreneur and investor. In Rich Dad Poor Dad, he chronicled his experiences growing up with his own father and comparing him to another friend’s wealthy parent.
Rich Dad Poor Dad became a massive bestseller when it was released. The book’s premise is that wealthy individuals use their money to invest, become entrepreneurs and have their money work for them. By contrast, the book also says that low-income and middle class workers may work hard in their full-time jobs, but never make any real financial progress because they don’t learn how to fully utilize their money. The book aims to teach people of all backgrounds the fundamentals of financial literacy and investing.
5. The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book on Value Investing. A Book of Practical Counsel.
- Author(s): Benjamin Graham, Jason Zweig
- Best for: For investors looking to learn sound investing principles, the Intelligent Investor offers time-tested guidance.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (6,355 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Benjamin Graham was a pioneering investor and educator. In fact, billionaire Warren Buffet was one of his students at Columbia’s business school.
Originally published in 1949, Graham originally wrote this book to teach readers about value-investing and how to focus on long-term investing goals. This edition has been updated and revised by Jason Zweig, incorporating updates using today’s market as examples of how Graham’s principles have worked on the stock market’s performance.
Many reviews tout the value of the book, but some say it’s outdated. One common complaint is that it is difficult to follow for beginners, and is instead for more seasoned investors.
6. Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life
- Author(s): Nir Eyal
- Best for: For people struggling to retain their focus, this book contains strategies to control your time and eliminate distractions both at work and at home.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (539 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Author Nir Eyal previously taught at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Design, and acts as an angel investor for growing startups. Using his background, he wrote Indistractable to help people better manage their time.
With technology and smartphones becoming so pervasive, it’s easier than ever to get distracted and it’s difficult to stay focused at work. This book contains practical tips on how to change your relationship with technology so you can stay focused both at home at work. It will help you eliminate distractions, control your time and boost productivity.
7. 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure
- Author(s): Grant Cardone
- Best for: This book is best for people who need an extra dose of motivation to overcome procrastination and other obstacles to achieving your goals.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (2,361 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Grant Cardone, a marketing and sales consultant, and a public speaker, wrote The 10X Rule to encourage people to separate themselves from the pack through extreme action. By overcoming procrastination and self-doubt, the book encourages people to achieve their goals. Reviewers mostly found it empowering and motivating and said it helped them take their businesses or careers to the next level.
8. Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness
- Author(s): Dave Ramsey
- Best for: If you have debt, Dave Ramsey’s guide can help you eliminate your balances, build up an emergency fund and build financial security.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (6,893 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Dave Ramsey is a well-known money expert, radio personality and author. Dave Ramsey’s book is used by people burdened with credit card debt, student loans and other consumer debt to turn their financial lives around. It contains Ramsey’s baby steps, a step-by-step process on how to tackle your finances with basic financial principles. By following his habits, you’ll pay off your debt, establish a safety net and stick to a budget.
In fact, many reviewers describe the book as containing life-changing finance tips, eliminating their financial stress and worries.
9. Outliers: The Story of Success
- Author(s): Malcolm Gladwell
- Best for: If you want to know what sets high achievers apart from the average person, this book is for you.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (7,368 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Malcolm Gladwell is the author of five New York Times bestsellers. Outliers examines what makes the best and brightest individuals different from everyone else. Instead of focusing on the habits of successful people, this book focuses on their culture, family and the experiences they had during their upbringing that shaped them into the people they are today.
10. Secrets of Six-Figure Women: Surprising Strategies to Up Your Earnings and Change Your Life
- Author(s): Barbara Stanny
- Best for: This book is best for people who want to learn what common characteristics drive women high-earners.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (349 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Barbara Huson (formerly Stanny) is a financial expert, author and money coach. According to her book, the number of women who earn six-figure salaries has steadily increased over the past few years. More than 15 million women were earning $100,000 or more in a wide range of industries in 2009, the year the book was published. This book researches this growing trend and identifies common characteristics these women share so that other women can learn from their success.
3 other must-read personal finance books
While these books aren’t on Amazon’s top-10 list, they are excellent personal finance books for people looking to improve their relationships with money.
1. Get Money: Live the Life You Want, Not Just the Life You Can Afford
- Author(s): Kristin Wong
- Best for: For college students managing student loan debt or young professionals just starting out, this is an excellent primer for people beginning to manage their money on their own.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (66 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Kirsten Wong is a long-time personal finance blogger turned book author. Wong’s book aims to make personal finance more relatable and less intimidating. It breaks down money management into basic steps to complete so you can achieve your goals, such as creating a budget, coming up with a debt repayment plan, improving your credit score and starting an investment portfolio.
2. Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together
- Author(s): Erin Lowry
- Best for: For young adults who are living paycheck to paycheck, this book can help them break the cycle.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (253 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Erin is a millennial personal finance expert. Her book addresses everyday financial situations that millennials may struggle with, not just big financial topics like budgeting or investing. It can help you handle tricky situations like how to split bills with friends after dinner, how to divide up your finances with a romantic partner and what your options are with your student loan payments.
3. Why Didn’t They Teach Me This in School? 99 Personal Money Management Principles to Live By
- Author(s): Cary Siegel
- Best for: This book is for college and high school graduates who need help managing their finances on their own.
- Amazon customer rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (509 ratings) as of April 20, 2020
Many high school and college graduates feel overwhelmed when they leave school because they’re unprepared to manage their money on their own. Retired business executive Cary Siegel wrote this book to cover basic financial topics that are rarely taught in schools. It’s a quick and easy read, with easily digestible content with practical anecdotes to help graduates use their money wisely.
Carrie Smith contributed to this report.
