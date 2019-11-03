Great Scholarships for Studying Abroad in Canada

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’re aiming to cross the border and attend school in Canada, you might already know that you’ll need a government-issued study permit.

Your permit application, which comes with an immigration visa upon approval, hinges partly on your finances. You must show you have the cash to afford your educational program and living expenses, plus the cost of your eventual return trip.

Because Canada is among the more expensive countries to attend college, a study abroad scholarship could help. Here are four awards that could help send you to school in our neighbor to the north:

1. Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship Program

If you’re aiming to study abroad in Canada, it’s difficult to imagine a more inclusive campus than the University of Toronto’s. It hosts students from 157 countries and regions — American students are third-most represented, behind China and India.

Another good reason to attend U of T: Its Pearson International Scholarship Program awards 37 students annually with up to four years of funding for tuition, books, living expenses and other costs.

Application note: You must be nominated to apply

Also check out: Many colleges and universities in Canada offer financial aid specifically for foreign nationals. Like the Pearson award, scholarships for international students are given primarily on a merit basis and can easily be found using common scholarship search tactics.

2. Generation Google Scholarship

If you’re an American student planning to study in Canada and you identify as part of a historically underrepresented group, including Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, American Indian, or Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. Google’s college scholarship could cover 5,000 Canadian dollars (about $3,800) worth of your cost of attendance.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students who identify with the previously-mentioned groups and who are aspiring computer scientists. Your “impact on diversity, demonstrated leadership and academic background” would determine your application’s fate.

The award includes the bonus of attending a Google Scholars’ Retreat back in the States.

Application deadline: December

Also check out: If you’re into technology — or just want a safe internet connection while you’re studying abroad — consider Surfshark’s Privacy & Security Scholarship. Although not specifically for studying abroad in Canada, its $2,000 award could be worth applying for.

3. Canadian government scholarships

Along with permits and visas, the Canadian government also dispenses financial aid for international students participating in short-term exchange programs or longer-term study.

For example, Study in Canada Scholarships program, announced in September 2019, provides two years of funding for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, up to 60,000 Canadian dollars (about $45,560) per year.

But that said, you’d need to hold citizenship in one of the eligible countries, since U.S. citizens aren’t currently part of these programs.

Application period: January through March

Application note: You must apply through your school, rather than directly to the government.

Also check out: While the U.S. isn’t one of the eligible countries, be sure to look through the full list if you have a non-U.S. passport or dual citizenship. The Canadian government’s scholarship opportunities are open to a large number of foreign nationals, especially those from Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

4. The CanadaVisa Study Hub scholarship

If you’re already studying abroad in Canada but are looking to fund your current or upcoming semester, consider joining this online community. The CanadaVisa Study Hub awards $500 in gift aid to one member each month.

Though the contest-style scholarship is awarded by chance (not based on your academic merit), it could be worth the storage in your email inbox. The site also offers to help track your immigration status and to connect you with other international students via an online forum.

Application period: Open and rolling

Also check out: As long as you don’t mind random drawings, you might apply for Niche’s $2,000 “No Essay” opportunity. The scholarship aggregator could also help you identify additional study abroad scholarships, even if they’re not specific to studying in Canada.

Canada appears to be prioritizing — really, recruiting — international students who are seeking master’s and professional degrees. Yes, study abroad scholarships specific to Canada aren’t as plentiful for undergraduates.

Still, by relying on the Canadian government, checking in with university financial aid offices and even privately-funded organizations, you can increase your chances of winning aid.

As you continue your search for scholarships for studying abroad, consider these useful guides too: